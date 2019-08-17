$192.84 Million in Sales Expected for FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) This Quarter

Analysts expect FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) to post sales of $192.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $188.27 million to $197.20 million. FS KKR Capital reported sales of $94.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 104%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year sales of $781.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $771.19 million to $789.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $784.15 million, with estimates ranging from $746.11 million to $815.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.84 million.

FSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.01 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen Sypherd purchased 16,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $100,001.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 50,107 shares of company stock valued at $294,452. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth $113,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $513,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $31,000. Biechele Royce Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $725,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 139.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,566,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,768. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.41%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

