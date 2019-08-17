1,636 Shares in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Acquired by Watch Point Trust Co

Watch Point Trust Co bought a new position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.23. 8,179,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,288,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $184.07. The company has a market cap of $344.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.51.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,783.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.46.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

