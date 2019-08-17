1,385 Shares in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Bought by Employers Holdings Inc.

Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2,462.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 392,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,666,000 after acquiring an additional 377,532 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,277,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 206,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,173,000 after acquiring an additional 40,003 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of DUK traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,237,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.12. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $91.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on Duke Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

In other news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 5,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $451,319.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $155,605.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.