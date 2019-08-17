$126.21 Million in Sales Expected for Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) will announce $126.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Mastercraft Boat’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.40 million and the lowest is $122.60 million. Mastercraft Boat posted sales of $95.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will report full year sales of $469.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $466.20 million to $473.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $517.14 million, with estimates ranging from $482.40 million to $540.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mastercraft Boat.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCFT shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley set a $43.00 target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

In other news, Director Frederick A. Brightbill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $104,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,091.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 569,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,642,000 after purchasing an additional 76,305 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 354.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 87,563 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCFT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.08. The stock had a trading volume of 174,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,594. Mastercraft Boat has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The firm has a market cap of $264.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average is $21.49.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

