1,224 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Purchased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 39,252,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,687,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,982,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $599,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,046 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,831,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $607,597,000 after purchasing an additional 300,231 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 9,002,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 251.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,413,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,088 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Boston Scientific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Leerink Swann set a $50.00 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.91.

NYSE BSX traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.15. 3,252,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,661,731. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.69.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 1,906 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $81,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,753,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 6,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $256,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,654.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,289 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,790 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

