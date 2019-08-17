$1.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will announce earnings of $1.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65. SkyWest posted earnings per share of $1.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $725.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.71 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 10.53%. SkyWest’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share.

SKYW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.63.

Shares of SKYW stock traded up $1.91 on Monday, hitting $55.63. 121,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,213. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average of $57.56. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $42.38 and a fifty-two week high of $65.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. SkyWest’s payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

In related news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 17,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $1,078,142.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wade J. Steel sold 7,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $437,914.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,634 shares of company stock worth $5,319,783 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SkyWest by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in SkyWest by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 144,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 33,905 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SkyWest during the 2nd quarter worth $20,411,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in SkyWest by 1,281.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 226,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 210,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in SkyWest during the 2nd quarter worth $758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

