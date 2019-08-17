$1.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) will announce $1.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemours’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the lowest is $1.39 billion. Chemours reported sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemours will report full year sales of $5.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $6.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chemours.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). Chemours had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chemours from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Chemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chemours from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Chemours stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.66. 3,954,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,078,634. Chemours has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $46.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.64%.

In other Chemours news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano purchased 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.17 per share, with a total value of $1,019,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,622. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary B. Cranston purchased 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $25,042.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 77,790 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,412. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chemours by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,929,000 after purchasing an additional 27,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chemours by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,906,000 after purchasing an additional 58,490 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Chemours by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 308,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 45,203 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Chemours in the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Chemours in the first quarter worth $532,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

See Also: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemours (CC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.