$1.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hartford Financial Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $1.20. Hartford Financial Services Group reported earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group will report full-year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hartford Financial Services Group.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.92.

In other news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $353,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,436.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $205,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,273,067.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,959 shares of company stock worth $5,805,656 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 4,218.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,383,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,044,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,674,077,000 after buying an additional 2,257,147 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,515.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,760,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,069,000 after buying an additional 1,651,139 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $54,961,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,744,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,714,000 after buying an additional 1,006,409 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.47. 1,714,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.67. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

