-$1.17 EPS Expected for AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) to announce earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.47). AnaptysBio posted earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter. AnaptysBio’s revenue for the quarter was up 4900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AnaptysBio from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright set a $126.00 target price on AnaptysBio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $63.00 target price on AnaptysBio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on AnaptysBio from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AnaptysBio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.89.

In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 22,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $1,654,289.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,210.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marco Londei sold 10,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $734,983.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,847.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

ANAB stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.20. 317,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.37. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day moving average of $66.80.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

