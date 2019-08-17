$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.24. Dominion Energy posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dominion Energy will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dominion Energy.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in D. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 651.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.86. 3,503,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,342,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.39 and a 200 day moving average of $75.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $67.41 and a 1-year high of $79.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.9175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

