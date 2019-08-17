$1.14 EPS Expected for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Align Technology reported earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $7.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.86 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. UBS Group set a $230.00 price objective on Align Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $336.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.91.

In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 30,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.79, for a total transaction of $5,453,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,529.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.11 per share, for a total transaction of $206,921.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,921. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,223 shares of company stock worth $10,935,336. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 18.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,513,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1,405.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.29. 1,047,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.85. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $172.62 and a 52-week high of $398.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.95.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Align Technology (ALGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.