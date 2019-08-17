$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.78. Nordstrom reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.20). Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 58.16%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JWN. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.56.

Shares of Nordstrom stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.32. 4,715,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,838,447. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.01. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75.

In related news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $109,714.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,530,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,155,902.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $156,823.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,225.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,679,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,535,000 after acquiring an additional 340,606 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1,093.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,383,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,167 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,072,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,015,000 after acquiring an additional 693,633 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,663,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,815,000 after buying an additional 80,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

