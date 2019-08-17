-$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) to post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Kura Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.49). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kura Oncology.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03.

Several brokerages have commented on KURA. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann set a $27.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other news, insider Antonio Gualberto sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $379,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 305,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 101,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 43,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 396,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

KURA stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,675. The company has a quick ratio of 23.50, a current ratio of 23.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.27 million, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.90.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kura Oncology (KURA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.