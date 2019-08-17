$0.38 EPS Expected for Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) to report $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Natus Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.37. Natus Medical reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Natus Medical will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Natus Medical.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $125.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.85 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NTUS traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.88. 166,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,531. Natus Medical has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.63.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natus Medical (NTUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.