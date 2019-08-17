$0.29 EPS Expected for Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cypress Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Cypress Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cypress Semiconductor.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $532.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Cypress Semiconductor’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CY shares. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.85 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Cypress Semiconductor to $23.85 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Cypress Semiconductor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

NASDAQ:CY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.96. 2,253,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,359,577. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.30. Cypress Semiconductor has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $23.11. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $443,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 521,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,869.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sam Geha sold 5,000 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $111,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,515.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,135,440. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CY. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 45,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 129,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 77,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

