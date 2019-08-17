$0.27 EPS Expected for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.30. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rattler Midstream.

Several research firms have recently commented on RTLR. Capital One Financial began coverage on Rattler Midstream in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Rattler Midstream in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Rattler Midstream in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rattler Midstream in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Rattler Midstream in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.54.

Shares of RTLR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.68. The company had a trading volume of 60,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,905. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.82. Rattler Midstream has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $20.24.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice acquired 5,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $100,004.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTLR. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

