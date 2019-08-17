$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. Under Armour posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 1.62%.

UA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price target on Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.91.

In other Under Armour news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 56,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $999,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,856.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,520,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,554,000 after purchasing an additional 666,112 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,138,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,478,000 after purchasing an additional 242,747 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,528,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,611 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 699.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,068,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,657 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,454,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,629,000 after purchasing an additional 245,013 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,522,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,782. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 62.19 and a beta of 0.96. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

