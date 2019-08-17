$0.15 EPS Expected for Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. Viavi Solutions also reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Northland Securities set a $16.00 price target on Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Viavi Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In other Viavi Solutions news, CFO Amar Maletira sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $33,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 269,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,585,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 22,556 shares of company stock worth $307,093 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,877,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,300,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 25.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIAV traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,882,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,630. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08.

Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

