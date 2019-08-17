$0.13 EPS Expected for Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) will announce earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.12. Western New England Bancorp posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 million.

WNEB has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Western New England Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,770. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $232.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNEB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 525.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 346.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Context BH Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

