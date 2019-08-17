-$0.01 EPS Expected for Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Castlight Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castlight Health will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Castlight Health.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 19.68% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSLT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Castlight Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Castlight Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

NYSE:CSLT opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $210.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Castlight Health has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $4.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

