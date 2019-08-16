Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Takes $2.50 Million Position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Okta by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.85, for a total value of $63,030.05. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,757.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $234,631.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 644,707 shares of company stock valued at $84,939,310 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Okta from $88.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Okta from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Okta from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Okta to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.05.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $127.36 on Friday. Okta Inc has a 52 week low of $41.88 and a 52 week high of $141.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of -123.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.36% and a negative net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $125.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

