Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,345 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 30.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,323,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $890,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143,801 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,656,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,104,000 after purchasing an additional 125,231 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 12.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,167,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,736,000 after purchasing an additional 355,272 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 13.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,933,000 after purchasing an additional 331,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 43.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,703,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,863,000 after purchasing an additional 517,667 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $80.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.28 and a 200 day moving average of $69.53. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $52.15 and a 52 week high of $84.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $661.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

TRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a report on Sunday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.42.

In other TransUnion news, Director James M. Peck sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $8,690,137.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,633,514.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew Prozes sold 50,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $4,101,144.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,619.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,215 shares of company stock valued at $19,287,097 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

