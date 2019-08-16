Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 46,917 Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) by 322.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,917 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 516.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 30,607,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,596,000 after buying an additional 25,645,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 618.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,559,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,262,000 after buying an additional 16,835,410 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $341,261,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $310,058,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 327.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,875,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,640,000 after buying an additional 6,797,761 shares during the period.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $37.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.93.

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $781.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.49 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. UBS Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.72.

