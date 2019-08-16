Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,470 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420,367 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $46,994,000 after buying an additional 686,589 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $17,112,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 25,571.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 454,899 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,075,000 after buying an additional 453,127 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,110,327 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,639,000 after buying an additional 418,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 8,944.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 407,740 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,513,000 after buying an additional 403,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,924 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $350,004.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

