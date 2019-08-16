Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 7,858 Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in NRG Energy by 107.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 861,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,593,000 after acquiring an additional 445,435 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in NRG Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NRG Energy by 20.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in NRG Energy by 17.6% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 412,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,516,000 after acquiring an additional 61,780 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $455,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.79. NRG Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $43.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.34.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 45.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.98%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

