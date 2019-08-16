Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,594 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,076 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZUMZ. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Zumiez by 853.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,310 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Zumiez by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,388 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Zumiez from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,047. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $606.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. Zumiez Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $212.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.96 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

