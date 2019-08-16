ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ZIX in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

ZIXI traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,378. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $450.91 million, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. ZIX has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.53 million. ZIX had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 162.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ZIX will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIXI. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ZIX by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in ZIX in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ZIX in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ZIX by 1,108.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ZIX by 63,870.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

