ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.10), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million.

Shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $21.10. 1,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,002. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $23.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.91.

ZEAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZEALAND PHARMA/S stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,300 shares during the quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned 3.25% of ZEALAND PHARMA/S worth $21,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

About ZEALAND PHARMA/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

