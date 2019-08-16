Zacks: Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Given $18.33 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.13 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $18.33 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.55) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Prevail Therapeutics an industry rank of 61 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRVL shares. Cowen started coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday.

In other Prevail Therapeutics news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 882,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $14,999,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $194,000. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRVL stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.90. 26,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,094. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23. Prevail Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.66. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

