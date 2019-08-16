Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Herc (NYSE:HRI) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc (NYSE:HRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Herc Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers primarily in North America. The company is a full-line equipment-rental supplier in commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, refineries and petrochemicals, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment and agriculture. The equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutions (Tm). Herc Holdings Inc., formerly known as Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., is based in Bonita Springs, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HRI. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Herc from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Herc from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herc has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE:HRI traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,210. Herc has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.52. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.35.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Herc had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $475.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Herc’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Herc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Herc by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Herc by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Herc by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,803,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Herc by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Herc during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

