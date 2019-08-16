Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company primarily in Kansas and Missouri. The company provides financial services primarily to businesses, business owners and individuals. It offers certificates of deposits, individual retirement and money market accounts, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, mortgages, treasury management, personal and business loans, investment services. Equity Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Equity BancShares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Equity BancShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Equity BancShares from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ:EQBK traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.00. 4,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,076. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.16. Equity BancShares has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $42.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.38 million. As a group, analysts expect that Equity BancShares will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harvey R. Sorensen purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $51,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Equity BancShares by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Equity BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Equity BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Equity BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

