Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., is a financial holding company established through a share transfer from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. As a holding company, SMFG has functions such as strategic planning, management, resource allocation, strategic planning of information systems, financial management, investor relations, risk management, human resource management for group executives, and business auditing of the group as a whole. Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company, Limited, SMBC Leasing Company, Limited, SMBC Friend Securities and The Japan Research Institute are wholly-owned subsidiaries of SMFG. “

NYSE:SMFG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.52. The company had a trading volume of 26,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,895. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $8.42. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.07.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 6.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,584,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,316,000 after purchasing an additional 861,388 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after purchasing an additional 66,933 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 321.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,240,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,143,000 after buying an additional 11,627,561 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 70,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 9,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

