Zacks Investment Research Lowers R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “R1 RCM Inc. offers financial services for the health care industries. The Company provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services, as well as transforms and manages the commercial infrastructure of health care organizations. R1 RCM Inc., formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get R1 RCM alerts:

RCM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of R1 RCM from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of R1 RCM from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.80.

RCM stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.97. 420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,573. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 0.09. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.11 million. R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 249.01% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Charles J. Ditkoff sold 4,099 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $48,040.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,099 shares in the company, valued at $48,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in R1 RCM by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,799,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,379,000 after buying an additional 109,554 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in R1 RCM by 414.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,627,000 after buying an additional 1,705,447 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in R1 RCM by 20.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,972,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,809,000 after buying an additional 328,784 shares during the period. Elk Creek Partners LLC grew its stake in R1 RCM by 5.6% during the first quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 1,779,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,207,000 after buying an additional 94,411 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in R1 RCM by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,283,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,147,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on R1 RCM (RCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.