Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cision (NYSE:CISN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cision (NYSE:CISN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cision Ltd. operates as a software company. Its product portfolio consists of PR Software, Social Software, Government Relations and PAC Software, PRWeb and Help a reporter out. The company serves industries which include Pharmaceuticals and Bio-Tech, Banking, Technology, Travel and Hospitality. Cision Ltd, formerly known as Capitol Acquisition Corp. III, is based in Chicago, United States of America. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cision from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE CISN opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $988.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.81. Cision has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Cision had a positive return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Cision’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cision will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rainer Mathes sold 17,820 shares of Cision stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $193,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,694,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,441,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,301 shares of company stock worth $1,033,205. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CISN. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cision by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Cision by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Cision by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cision by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cision by 290.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cision

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

