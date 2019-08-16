Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cars.com Inc. operates an online automotive platform. The Company offers new and used vehicle listings, expert and consumer reviews, research tools and other information. It also engaged in the sale of display advertising to national advertisers. Cars.com Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cars.com from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Cars.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cars.com from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Cars.com from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cars.com from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cars.com presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.31.

Shares of CARS opened at $9.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cars.com has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.18 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cars.com will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cars.com news, CFO Becky A. Sheehan purchased 5,000 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $46,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James F. Rogers purchased 10,000 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 47,948 shares of company stock worth $470,404 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,800,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,816,000 after purchasing an additional 213,141 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,803,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,785,000 after purchasing an additional 462,594 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 18.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,696,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,457,000 after purchasing an additional 259,399 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 15.2% during the second quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 1,584,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,249,000 after purchasing an additional 209,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,053,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,779,000 after purchasing an additional 19,769 shares in the last quarter.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

