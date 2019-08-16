Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) to Sell

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

Get TransAlta alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

NYSE:TAC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.42. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $371.56 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the second quarter worth $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 12.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 15.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 50.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAlta (TAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.