Zacks: Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:CBOE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:CBOE) has received an average broker rating score of 1.89 (Buy) from the nine brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Interactive Brokers Group’s rating score has declined by 3.8% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $116.44 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Interactive Brokers Group an industry rank of 170 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

In related news, Chairman Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $863,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 135,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,554,828.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Carole E. Stone sold 2,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $325,558.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

CBOE stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $121.37. 1,888,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,659. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $87.87 and a twelve month high of $122.88.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $283.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

