Zacks: GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) Given $17.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $17.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.19 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned GreenTree Hospitality Group an industry rank of 114 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on GreenTree Hospitality Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.40 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHG. Dalton Investments LLC raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 316.6% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 616,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after buying an additional 468,829 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 335,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 231,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 2,388.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 193,466 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter worth $739,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,088,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the period. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GHG traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 714 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,298. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.71.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 45.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

