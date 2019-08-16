Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Analysts expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) to announce sales of $1.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.99 billion. Sirius XM reported sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year sales of $7.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $7.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.08 billion to $8.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sirius XM.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 117.72%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.37.

In related news, insider Jennifer C. Witz sold 504,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $3,039,076.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 913,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,501,702.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 164,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $986,642.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 265,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,752.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,926,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,426,000 after purchasing an additional 378,495 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,660,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,361,000 after purchasing an additional 553,127 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $725,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,259,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,896,000 after purchasing an additional 383,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 344,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 42,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.08. The stock had a trading volume of 13,378,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,575,121. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average is $5.86. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0121 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sirius XM (SIRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.