Zacks: Brokerages Expect ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) to post $70.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.52 million to $71.90 million. ORBCOMM posted sales of $71.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full-year sales of $279.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.97 million to $281.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $303.74 million, with estimates ranging from $291.30 million to $323.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ORBCOMM.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

NASDAQ:ORBC traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $5.04. 34,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,824. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.42. ORBCOMM has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $413.92 million, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 95,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 45,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

