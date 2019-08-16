Zacks: Brokerages Expect Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Brokerages predict that Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) will post sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Celestica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Celestica reported sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Celestica will report full-year sales of $5.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $5.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Celestica.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Celestica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Beacon Securities downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.82.

NYSE:CLS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.78. 239,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.78. Celestica has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Celestica during the first quarter worth $358,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Celestica during the first quarter worth $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Celestica during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Celestica by 15.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

