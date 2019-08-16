Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Will Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Analysts expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to announce $1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.39. Unum Group reported earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Unum Group.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share.

UNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $36.00 target price on Unum Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Unum Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of UNM traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,353. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average of $34.31. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.50. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.92%.

In related news, Director Gloria C. Larson sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $53,747.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 56,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 68.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Unum Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 15,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unum Group (UNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.