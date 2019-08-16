Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.62 Million

Brokerages predict that Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) will announce sales of $64.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $70.40 million. Smart Sand reported sales of $63.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full-year sales of $236.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $230.30 million to $249.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $244.86 million, with estimates ranging from $198.38 million to $304.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.03 million. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. Smart Sand’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SND. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $4.00 price target on Smart Sand and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $5.00 target price on shares of Smart Sand and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.97.

Shares of Smart Sand stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 224,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,679. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $99.99 million, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.25. Smart Sand has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56.

In other Smart Sand news, CEO Charles Edwin Young purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 267,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,766.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Smart Sand by 83.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 136,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 61,941 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Smart Sand by 44.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,350,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 418,800 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in Smart Sand by 29.0% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 46,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Smart Sand by 20.0% during the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

