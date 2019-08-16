Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.01 Million

Analysts expect that Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) will report sales of $19.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plymouth Ind Re’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.60 million and the highest is $19.41 million. Plymouth Ind Re posted sales of $11.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Ind Re will report full year sales of $72.55 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $91.94 million, with estimates ranging from $89.41 million to $94.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plymouth Ind Re.

PLYM stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,204. Plymouth Ind Re has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.36.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

