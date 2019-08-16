Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.78). CytomX Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($1.50). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($1.99). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.05% and a negative net margin of 158.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTMX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $681,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.55. 2,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,694. The company has a market cap of $432.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.68. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

