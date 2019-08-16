Zacks: Analysts Expect Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Analysts expect that Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) will report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Yirendai’s earnings. Yirendai posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Yirendai will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.54 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yirendai.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $295.09 million during the quarter. Yirendai had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 17.90%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Yirendai from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yirendai by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 75,226 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yirendai by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 101,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new position in Yirendai during the 1st quarter valued at $767,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Yirendai during the 4th quarter valued at $784,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Yirendai during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yirendai stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 89,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,190. The firm has a market cap of $567.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.53. Yirendai has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $21.55.

Yirendai Company Profile

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

