Zacks: Analysts Expect Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Will Post Earnings of $3.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) will announce $3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.19 and the lowest is $3.16. Roper Technologies reported earnings of $3.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year earnings of $13.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.90 to $13.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.09 to $13.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $393.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $390.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.10.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $8.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $358.16. 15,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,924. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $245.59 and a 1-year high of $385.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $367.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.76, for a total transaction of $258,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.44, for a total transaction of $726,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,694,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,750 shares of company stock valued at $17,659,170. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

