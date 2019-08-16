Zacks: Analysts Expect Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kaman’s earnings. Kaman posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kaman.

Get Kaman alerts:

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.19 million. Kaman had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $57,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Neal J. Keating purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.48 per share, for a total transaction of $126,456.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaman during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,164,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Kaman by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Kaman during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kaman during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kaman by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,381,000 after buying an additional 150,036 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KAMN stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.04. The company had a trading volume of 575 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,662. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86. Kaman has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $68.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaman (KAMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.