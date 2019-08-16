Zacks: Analysts Expect China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) to Announce $2.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) will report earnings per share of $2.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for China Petroleum & Chemical’s earnings. China Petroleum & Chemical reported earnings per share of $2.82 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that China Petroleum & Chemical will report full-year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $7.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $7.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover China Petroleum & Chemical.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

SNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Petroleum & Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE SNP traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.95. 3,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,430. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.14. China Petroleum & Chemical has a twelve month low of $58.10 and a twelve month high of $102.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 211.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,783,000 after buying an additional 122,986 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 25.0% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 538,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,025,000 after buying an additional 107,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 19.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 574,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,164,000 after buying an additional 93,001 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,889,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,871,000 after buying an additional 68,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 144.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after buying an additional 56,048 shares during the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.