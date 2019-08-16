Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to announce sales of $41.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.70 million. Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $35.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $146.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $144.00 million to $149.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $162.35 million, with estimates ranging from $156.90 million to $167.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $37.79 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on MBIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th.

MBIN stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.39. 46,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.76. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 810.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 93.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

